Tribune editorial: Nursing home staff shortage causes concern

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Down

North Dakota Long Term Care Association President Shelly Peterson says a staffing shortage at nursing and residential care facilities in the state is "the worst that we've ever seen." She says about 1,500 employees have left during the coronavirus pandemic. That's nearly 10%. Staff at the facilities are helping care for some of the most vulnerable members of society. And they're still dealing with things such as mask mandates and testing. Peterson says it's become physically, mentally and emotionally exhausting for them. A few facilities have even closed. If a solution isn't found, more might follow.

Up

The federal government has fixed an issue with an aid program meant to help farmers recover from losses tied to weather disasters in 2020 and 2021. That's good news for North Dakota farmers -- a little more than 3 million acres of cropland in the state were not seeded due to excess moisture in 2020. The problem was that the government incorrectly categorized some farmers' losses that year as happening in 2019. That's now been rectified, and farmers are being given more time to return corrected applications. There's also a second phase of the relief program forthcoming that will focus on farmers not covered by crop insurance or other relief programs.

Down

The super weed palmer amaranth continues to spread in North Dakota. It was first confirmed in the state in August 2018, in McIntosh County, and it has since spread to 14 others. The latest is Traill. Palmer amaranth can grow as tall as 7 feet, resist many herbicides, produce hundreds of thousands of seeds and become strong enough to stop farm machinery. So far, confirmations in North Dakota have been isolated. And the weed is considered "no longer detected" in seven counties where it was found earlier. But it remains a big threat -- research by Purdue University concluded that a heavy infestation can cut soybean yields by as much as 79% and corn yields by up to 91%.

Up

Two years of drought, disease last year and historic blizzards this past spring have battered the state's pronghorn population. But the animals that resemble antelope are hardy, and the population is estimated to be up 5% over last year. The state Game and Fish Department increased available hunting licenses by nearly 15% over 2021. Any increase in hunting opportunities is important in North Dakota, a state with a rich hunting heritage.