Tribune editorial: No way to spin hate speech to make it right

“Hate speech is free speech” was the defiant defense after it was revealed that some members of an online chat group of the North Dakota Young Republicans shared racist, antisemitic and homophobic comments.

It’s true that it’s free speech, but it doesn’t make it right. Using free speech to call people names whose race, religion or lifestyle you disagree with is a misuse of a right. This is especially troubling among a group that no doubt considers itself the future leaders of the state. Adding to the concern is that the messages went unchallenged by chat group members who include office holders, candidates and party activists.

Forum News Service columnist Rob Port did a service to the state when he exposed this raw behavior. It’s unacceptable that members he contacted were unapologetic and brazenly repeated their comments.

Leaders of the Young Republicans also issued a public statement in which they made clear the group rejects bigotry but also decried "cancel culture" and the "political weaponization of labels from the media and government."

If these are our future leaders, the state is in trouble.

To its credit, the North Dakota Republican Party condemned the statements, noting it “encouraged diversity of thought and respectful discourse ...”

North Dakota State University President David Cook put out a video statement to the campus explaining the comments were protected by free speech, but don’t reflect the school’s values. The NDSU Student Government released a similar statement.

North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL Party condemned the chat messages and those who made them, adding “We need to keep them and their apologists as far away from public office as possible.”

Members of the North Dakota Young Republicans didn’t respond to Tribune requests for comment. Their statement, however, was laden with excuses and efforts to shift the blame. It’s hard to swallow their efforts to condemn hate and bigotry.

Some of the defiance of the Young Republicans might be a reaction to recent steps by the Republican Party. The GOP State Committee last year removed the Young Republicans and the College Republicans as voting members of the board. They are now on “ex-officio non-voting status.”

The State Committee includes the party’s 47 district chairs and approves party bylaws and convention plans. The party continues to work with the two Republican groups.

In recent years there has been a split between established Republican members and ultraconservative Republicans. The very conservative members worked hard to elect district chairmen and delegates to the state convention.

Some districts have censured Republican legislators when they disagreed with their votes, notably in the wake of former Rep. Luke Simons' expulsion last year.

How did we get to the point where ugly discourse appears to be acceptable? On the national level both parties have been guilty of extreme rhetoric. Former President Donald Trump is known for very divisive language. When it comes from the top it may seem OK to the mainstream.

The nation needs to get back to civil discourse.

Both parties need to lead by example by reducing the noise. The parties need to hold officeholders and candidates accountable for extreme language, especially anything that encourages violence.

The North Dakota Republican Party must make it clear to the Young Republicans that hate speech won’t be tolerated. If they want a role in the party, the Young Republicans who have made racist, antisemitic and homophobic statements need to stop.

It’s possible to disagree with someone’s political beliefs or lifestyle choices without being hateful. If the nation comes to the point where civil discourse is no longer possible, our future looks bleak.