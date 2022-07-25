Tribune editorial: New historic district is a special development

This is Up and Down, where we give a brief thumbs up or thumbs down on the issues from the past week.

Up

Bismarck now has three historic districts. Highland Acres has been added to the National Register of Historic Places after a long collaborative effort involving the city, state and neighborhood volunteers. It joins the Downtown Bismarck Historic District and the Cathedral Area Historic District. The federal designation for Highland Acres is made even more special by the fact that it comes at a time when there is increased focus on city history, with this year's celebration of Bismarck's 150th anniversary. It didn't come without controversy -- some saw it as a tactic to delay the installation of sidewalks in private cul-de-sac areas. But hopefully that issue can be resolved amicably.

Down

Hunger remains a problem in North Dakota, where the Great Plains Food Bank says nearly 1 in 6 residents face food insecurity. And the state's largest hunger-relief organization is finding it more difficult to try to meet the need. The Fargo-based nonprofit that has a distribution center in Bismarck says inflation and a drop in food donations likely will result in a decrease in food distribution this fiscal year. The impact could be eye-popping -- 800,000 fewer meals. People in nearly 100 communities across North Dakota and into eastern Minnesota rely on food distributed by Great Plains. And about half of those communities are in the western two-thirds of North Dakota.

Up

Carbon capture is moving from dream to reality. It's long been touted as a potential way to address climate warming, and millions of taxpayer dollars have been invested in developing the science. Now, the Red Trail Energy ethanol plant near Richardton has become the first in the country to capture its climate-warming carbon emissions and inject them deep underground so they don't go into the atmosphere. Red Trail CEO Gerald Bachmeier says the achievement establishes a trail for others to follow. And North Dakota researchers say the state's geology is favorable to the science. Red Trail's project also aligns with Gov. Doug Burgum's goal to make North Dakota carbon neutral by 2030. North Dakota is an energy-rich state, but it also could be a trailblazer for climate change awareness.

Down

Animals are a big part of the North Dakota State Fair, but this year there aren't any poultry exhibits. The State Board of Animal Health has ended a temporary ban on poultry events in the state that it put in place four months ago amid a national outbreak of bird flu. But State Fair General Manager Renae Korslien says the move came too close to the fair to give officials enough time to plan for poultry exhibits. It's not the board's fault -- bird flu has devastated the poultry industry nationwide, and the ban was a solid decision to stem its spread in North Dakota. The board even moved up the time frame for a decision on lifting the ban. But it's still a shame that there aren't any birds at the fair that's underway in Minot.