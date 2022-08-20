Tribune editorial: Legislature should bow out of pledge issue

The Fargo School Board mishandled the Pledge of Allegiance, and now Gov. Doug Burgum and legislators have added fuel to the fire.

The school board voted in April to recite the pledge before meetings. The board had earlier rejected a motion to say the pledge. This month after new members were elected to the board it was decided, 7-2, to drop the pledge.

On Thursday night, the board voted 8-1 to resume reciting the pledge.

The reason for dropping the pledge was that it didn’t align with the district’s diversity and inclusion code, largely because it says “under God” in one phrase. The decision created a firestorm, with board members receiving social media threats, and emails with racist comments and foul language. Much of the blowback came from outside the school district.

Burgum announced this week that he’s working with Sen. Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks, Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck, and Rep. Todd Porter, R-Mandan, on legislation to guarantee the opportunity for students and elected governing bodies to say the pledge if they choose.

Under current state law, governing bodies and schools can’t be required to recite the pledge.

The Tribune editorial board doesn’t believe the Legislature should be using its precious time on culture war issues. The best solution lies with local residents. The Fargo vote resulted in a public response in favor of the pledge. Residents of the school district made their feelings known, which prompted Thursday night’s vote to resume the pledge.

Every issue doesn’t have to go to the Legislature; issues can be resolved locally. Which is what happened in Fargo -- members of the public spoke up, and they were heard.

It’s unfortunate that some used the situation to spew hate and threaten school board members. Many of the social media postings and emails came from other states. It’s fine to disagree with governing bodies, but it achieves nothing to spread hate and make threats.

The Tribune has no reason to believe that Burgum’s intentions aren’t good. Still, it’s legislation that’s not needed. The law doesn’t ban reciting the pledge, it’s just optional. It leaves the decision with local officials.

There's also something contradictory about requiring the pledge to be administered. The pledge celebrates our nation's freedom. Local schools and government boards should be free to make that decision on their own.

The Fargo School Board didn’t handle its decisions on the pledge well. Saying the pledge didn’t fit the district’s diversity code was somewhat of a smack to those who believe it’s patriotic to do so.

But some legislators threatening to punish the board also goes too far. Retaliatory politics serve no good purpose. Meyer's use of Fargo’s vote to drop the pledge to push legislation for a voucher program that would allow public money to pay for private school tuition is a lame effort to use the controversy. The Tribune doesn’t see a logical connection between the two issues. The Legislature has rejected voucher programs in the past.

It’s time to put the Fargo controversy to rest. It was a local issue resolved by residents impacted by the vote. It reflects a system that works, though it also brought out the dark side of society.

Burgum and the legislators should drop their effort to rewrite the law. It’s not needed.