Yvonne Harlow

Yvonne Lillian (DeForge) Harlow, 91, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Sunset Drive, Mandan, while holding her son Joe's hand.
Yvonne was born May 15, 1928 to Albany and Gertrude (Brown) DeForge in Chaffee. Yvonne graduated from Driscoll High School, 1945, and Valley City State College, 1949. She taught business courses at Grafton High School for three years.
Yvonne married J. Kenneth Harlow on Aug. 29, 1953 at St. Mary's, Bismarck. In Bismarck, she worked for Sun Oil, Burleigh County Sheriff Dale Granrud, and St. Anne Church and School where she retired in 1997.
Yvonne's faith was important to her. She attended Mass every Sunday, and daily in retirement. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and volunteering anywhere help was needed.
Yvonne will be remembered for her welcoming smile, her sharp wit, and her generous heart.
Yvonne is survived by her sister Joanne Ceccarelli of Bakersfield, Calif.; sister-in-law Frankie DeForge of Gering, Neb.; sons Jerry (Valorie) of Chanhassen, Minn., and Joe of Bismarck, daughter Janet (Harley) Krause of Lake Hallie, Wisc.; granddaughters Mandi Christianson of Grand Forks and Evonna Krause (Eric Fulmer) of Sheboygan, Wisc., grandson Brian Krause of Neenah, Wisc.; great-grandsons Valentin, Jaxson, Peyton, Christian, and Noah of Grand Forks, and Leo of Sheboygan, one great-granddaughter Destiny of Grand Forks; and many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Yvonne's honor to Corpus Christi.
Full obituary: https:/www.dawiseperry.com/obituaries/Yvonne-Lillian-Harlow?obId=12879056#/obituaryInfo.
