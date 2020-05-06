Yvonne Harlow

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Yvonne Lillian (DeForge) Harlow, 91, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Sunset Drive, Mandan, while holding her son Joe's hand.

Yvonne was born May 15, 1928 to Albany and Gertrude (Brown) DeForge in Chaffee. Yvonne graduated from Driscoll High School, 1945, and Valley City State College, 1949. She taught business courses at Grafton High School for three years.

Yvonne married J. Kenneth Harlow on Aug. 29, 1953 at St. Mary's, Bismarck. In Bismarck, she worked for Sun Oil, Burleigh County Sheriff Dale Granrud, and St. Anne Church and School where she retired in 1997.

Yvonne's faith was important to her. She attended Mass every Sunday, and daily in retirement. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and volunteering anywhere help was needed.

Yvonne will be remembered for her welcoming smile, her sharp wit, and her generous heart.