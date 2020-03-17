Yolanda McKinney, 36, passed away on March 10, 2020, in Bellevue, Neb. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N 2nd St, Bismarck. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the church. The rosary will begin at 9 a.m. in the church chapel for those who would like to participate.

Yolanda was born on July 5, 1983 in Belcourt to Ronald and Cheryl (Dauphinais) Wilkie. Her family lived in Belcourt where she attended school until age 13 when her family moved to Bismarck. She then attended Wachter Middle School, Bismarck High School and later the Adult Education Center where she received her GED at age 17. Yolanda attended United Tribes Technical College for a short time.

She met George J. McKinney in Bismarck while he was stationed at Fort Lincoln and they married on March 18, 2009 in Nevada. Together they lived in Bismarck, Fargo, Des Moines, and currently Bellevue for the past five years.

Yolanda's joy in life were her children and she was thankful to be able to stay at home with them.

