Yatsin Berger

Yatsin David Berger was born on February 9, 1944, to Yatsin and Mary Berger. He was raised and educated in Center, ND, and in 1962 graduated from Center High School. After graduating he went to work at the Sanger gravel pit, picking sand and iron rocks off the conveyer belt. In 1964, he went to work at the Basin plant in Stanton as a laborer where he drove truck for Sorenson Construction Co. Yatsin then went to work as a grease monkey for a year and then onto operating a CAT and scraper for Northern Improvement and Sorenson. On September 3, 1965, Yatsin married Donna Letzring and shortly after was drafted into the Army and deployed to Alaska. They spent many Army days (laughingly called their year and a half honeymoon) with their lifelong friends from Ohio. Yatsin and Donna then moved to northern Minnesota where they spent four months clearing trees for Northern Construction Co.