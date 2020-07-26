Wyatt Bearsheart

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyatt E. Bearsheart, 66, Bismarck, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 30, at Prairie Family Church, Bismarck with Rev. Greg Carr officiating. A Memorial Service will also be held at 2 p.m. CST Friday, July 31, at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, Wakpala, S.D., with Rev. John Floberg officiating. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in St. Elizabeth's Mission Cemetery, Wakpala.

Wyatt was born June 11, 1954, at Fort Yates, to Lawrence and Ella (Campbell) Bearsheart. He was raised and educated in Mobridge, S.D., graduated from Mobridge High School. In high school he participated in numerous sports but lettered in Track/Field and Basketball. Following high school, he attended UTTC, Bismarck. He spent most of his life working construction for numerous contractors.