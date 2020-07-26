Wyatt Bearsheart

Wyatt E. Bearsheart, 66, Bismarck, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 30, at Prairie Family Church, Bismarck with Rev. Greg Carr officiating. A Memorial Service will also be held at 2 p.m. CST Friday, July 31, at St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church, Wakpala, S.D., with Rev. John Floberg officiating. There will be no visitation, as cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be in St. Elizabeth's Mission Cemetery, Wakpala.
Wyatt was born June 11, 1954, at Fort Yates, to Lawrence and Ella (Campbell) Bearsheart. He was raised and educated in Mobridge, S.D., graduated from Mobridge High School. In high school he participated in numerous sports but lettered in Track/Field and Basketball. Following high school, he attended UTTC, Bismarck. He spent most of his life working construction for numerous contractors.
He was an avid Quilter. He made numerous hand stitched Star Quilts that he gave to his family and friends. One of his special Quilts he made is located at the District Court Room, downtown Bismarck. He enjoyed and participated in numerous sports, including basketball, bowling, racewalking, volleyball and horseshoes. He was an avid horseshoe pitcher in the BMHPA and would participate in League and various tournaments, including the 1989 World Horseshoe Tournament in Spearfish, S.D., and the 2000 World Tournament in Bismarck. He was inducted into the ND Horseshoe Pitchers Hall of Fame in 2016.
He is survived by his five children, Joseph (Kimberly), Brandy (Josh), all of Bismarck, JoElla (Bubbs), Mobridge, S.D., Elijah (Kehala), Rapid City, S.D., and Robert (Georgia), Fairbanks, Alaska; siblings, Larry Paul (Margorie), Mobridge, S.D., Gloria (Bill) Reiter, Wagner, S.D., Lorna Bearsheart (Dean Thompson), Glenham, S.D., Janis Bearsheart, Bismarck, Bradford (Gabrielle), Colorado Springs, Colo., Cosetta Roundtree, St. Cloud, Minn.; 14 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, co-workers and special friends.
Wyatt was preceded in death by his parents; one grandson; ex-wife, Cynthia Heincker, aunt, Hazel Red Bird; uncle, Very Reverend Wilbur Bearsheart; numerous cousins.
Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.
