Winston Enyart

Winston Virgil Enyart, a soft-hearted family man who lived life surrounded by friends and family and who brought laughter to those around him with his uniquely-crafted sense of humor, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd in New Rockford.

Funeral services for Winston will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the Bismarck Baptist Church; a private burial will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed at the Bismarck Baptist Church website.

Born in Hazen on Aug. 12, 1946, to Kenneth and Sylvia Enyart, Winston grew up in the Stanton area with seven siblings. After graduating from Stanton High School in 1964, Winston and a few of his buddies joined the Navy, where he served four years, mostly on the USS Georgetown. This Navy experience as an “anchor clanker” generated not only a source of pride but fostered material for storytelling.

After serving in the Navy, Winston attended Minot Business College and graduated with an associate's degree in accounting, a degree that led him to various bookkeeping jobs, including work at Bailey Construction and the State Water Commission.