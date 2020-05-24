Winston Enyart

Winston Virgil Enyart, a soft-hearted family man who lived life surrounded by friends and family and who brought laughter to those around him with his uniquely-crafted sense of humor, died Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Lutheran Home of the Good Shepherd in New Rockford.
Funeral services for Winston will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, at the Bismarck Baptist Church; a private burial will take place 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed at the Bismarck Baptist Church website.
Born in Hazen on Aug. 12, 1946, to Kenneth and Sylvia Enyart, Winston grew up in the Stanton area with seven siblings. After graduating from Stanton High School in 1964, Winston and a few of his buddies joined the Navy, where he served four years, mostly on the USS Georgetown. This Navy experience as an “anchor clanker” generated not only a source of pride but fostered material for storytelling.
After serving in the Navy, Winston attended Minot Business College and graduated with an associate's degree in accounting, a degree that led him to various bookkeeping jobs, including work at Bailey Construction and the State Water Commission.
But more than work, more than the Navy, Winston loved his family. On Sept. 1, 1979, Winston married Linda Schauer, and together they raised their two daughters, Kamae and Amanda. From writing variations of ‘roses are red' poems to mastering his corny sense of humor (sprinkled with his own sayings and colorful word choice), he would do anything to make his girls happy. His devotion to family and his ‘high fives' extended to his grandchildren of whom he was extremely proud.
Winston is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda Enyart, and his children Kamae (Star) Anderson and Amanda Enyart; four grandchildren, Ace, Everly, Haddie, and Wynsom; siblings, Carrie Simpfenderfer, Grace Fretty, Jessie Quinn, and Sally Sorensen; and a multitude of in-laws who embraced him like a brother.
Preceding him in death are Winston's parents, Kenneth and Sylvia Enyart; brothers, Wakely and Warren Enyart; and sister, Scarlett Horning.
In lieu of flowers, please dedicate memorials to the Alzheimer's Association.
To share memories of Winston and sign the online guestbook go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.
