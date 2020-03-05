Wilmar Sailer

Wilmar Sailer, 93, Stanton, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Sakakawea Medical Center, Hazen. Services will be held 10 a.m. CDT Monday, March 9, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Stanton, with Pastor Dennis Ristvedt officiating. Burial will follow at Our Savior's Lutheran Church Cemetery, Stanton.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen.

He is survived by his wife Frieda, Stanton; children, Carlyle (Jane), Hazen, Keith, Reno, Nev., Alana (Terry) DeHaven, Stanton, VerDean, Stanton, Darcy (Shelly), Stanton; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister, Darlene Kilber, Bismarck; numerous nieces and nephews.

Wilmar is preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Frieda Heine, Elsie Rathjen, Edna Neuberger, Bernice Huff; seven brothers, Edmar, Reuben, Oscar, Oswald, Eldor, Emil and Levi.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.

Service information

Mar 8
Visitation
Sunday, March 8, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Barbot Funeral Home
615 4th St. NE
Hazen, ND 58545
Mar 9
Funeral Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
11:00AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
1614 Arthur St.
Stanton, ND 58571
