Wilma Beckman, 80, New Salem, died Feb. 15, 2020 at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem, with Fr. John Guthrie celebrating. Burial will be at Almont Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem, and continue from 5 to 8 p.m. at St. Pius V Catholic Church with a rosary and parish vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Wilma was born Dec. 23, 1939 in Sonoma, Calif., to Robert and Eula Mae (Savage) Fordham. Her father worked for the railroad, so her family lived in various places across the country while she was growing up. Wilma received her GED while living in Reno, Nev. While working in Yuma, Ariz., Wilma met William J. Doll who was in the service at the time. They were married on Oct. 17, 1955 in Yuma.

William was discharged in 1959 and they moved to ND. In 1964 they moved to the family farm near Almont where they shared many wonderful years and raised their large family. William passed away in 1984. In 1988 Wilma married Anthony “Tony” Beckman. They lived in Mott until Tony's passing in 2003. Wilma then moved back to New Salem where she resided until her death.