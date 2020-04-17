William Toay

William “Bill” Edward Toay, 86, Bismarck, died on April 14, 2020 with his children by his side.
Due to CDC regulations, a private family funeral service will be held. A livestream will be available 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. The recording will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website.
Bill was born on April 6, 1934, to Edward J. and Henrietta (Hartl) Toay. He attended school in Jamestown and graduated high school in 1952. Upon graduation he joined the U.S. Air Force.
On Oct. 17, 1953, he married Margurite Elizabeth Headland. Her twin brother introduced the two of them. Together they shared 60 years of marriage.
Bill served in the Korean Conflict and is the recipient of the Army of Occupation Medal. After leaving the Air Force, Bill went on to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 38 years as an engineer. Upon retirement from Northwestern Bell, Bill went to work for Chief Construction during summers for another 20 years. He loved staying on top of the new construction going on in Bismarck.
His service to church and community included being an active life member of the VFW, Legion, Elks, and Telephone Pioneers of America. He was a long-time supporter of the Dakota Zoo and a member of the First Presbyterian Church. To date, Bill actively served in the VFW Honor Guard.
Bill recognized himself as a Dakota Plowboy having been born and raised on the family farm in Jamestown. He loved everything outdoors: camping, hunting, fishing, and especially, gardening. He enjoyed taking his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to the Dakota Zoo. In his later years, he enjoyed winters with his family of friends in Arizona.
He is survived by his children, Delphine (Jack) Gregoire, East Grand Forks, Minn., Michael (Beth) Toay, Grand Forks, and John Toay, Grand Forks; sisters, Jeanette Srozinski and Judy Bear, both from Jamestown. Adding joy to his life included ten grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Margurite (Headland) Toay; his parents; daughter, Teresa (Toay) Kalal; beloved grandson, Shawn Toay; brother, Albert Toay; and sisters, Clara (Toay) Schimelfenig, Joyce (Toay) Iverson, Karen Toay
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, or the Dakota Zoo.
