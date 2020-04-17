William Toay

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

William “Bill” Edward Toay, 86, Bismarck, died on April 14, 2020 with his children by his side.

Due to CDC regulations, a private family funeral service will be held. A livestream will be available 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. The recording will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website.

Bill was born on April 6, 1934, to Edward J. and Henrietta (Hartl) Toay. He attended school in Jamestown and graduated high school in 1952. Upon graduation he joined the U.S. Air Force.

On Oct. 17, 1953, he married Margurite Elizabeth Headland. Her twin brother introduced the two of them. Together they shared 60 years of marriage.

Bill served in the Korean Conflict and is the recipient of the Army of Occupation Medal. After leaving the Air Force, Bill went on to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for 38 years as an engineer. Upon retirement from Northwestern Bell, Bill went to work for Chief Construction during summers for another 20 years. He loved staying on top of the new construction going on in Bismarck.