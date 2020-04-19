William Schuh

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

William (Bill) Maurice Schuh, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Due to the COVID 19 epidemic, a private family Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, April 23, at Christ the King Catholic Church with internment to follow at Mandan Union Cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed on 10:30 a.m. Thursday from William's obituary at Weigel Funeral Home's website.

Bill was born Jan. 17, 1948 to wonderful parents, Maurice Francis Schuh and Cecilia Mary Schad, in Rochester, Minn. He was raised in the Winona, Minn., area and graduated from Winona Cotter High School in 1966. He then attended St. Mary's College in Winona and the University of Minnesota until 1971, from which he graduated with a degree in English. He returned to the University of Minnesota to graduate with a master's in soil science in 1982. From the fall of 1981 to 1984, he managed an agricultural consulting cooperative, Centrol of Greenville in eastern Wisconsin.