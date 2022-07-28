William Roy Bement

ST. PAUL - William (Bill), 68, St. Paul, MN passed away unexpectedly on July 23rd at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 3rd at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Hamel, MN, with Father Belden officiating. Luncheon to follow at the church.

Visitation will be 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 2nd at Washburn-McReavy Glen Haven Funeral Chapel, 5125 W Broadway Ave, Crystal, MN. Buffet will be available from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., followed by sharing time from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Bill was born June 26, 1954 in Bismarck, ND, the son of William C. and Royann Bement. He was raised in Solen, ND and graduated from Solen High School in 1972. He attended UND and North Dakota State School of Science, where he graduated with an Associate Degree in Civil Engineering. He worked as a project manager in both Minnesota and North Dakota throughout his career. He then retired in 2018 and has since seen every single Bonanza and Gunsmoke episode. Twice!

Bill enjoyed his wild childhood on the ranch in Solen, which consisted of horseback riding with his siblings, swimming in the Cannonball River and playing basketball for the Solen Sioux High School Team. He married Debbie Ford in 1976. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, watching sports games, and of course the annual lake week in Cass Lake, MN with the whole family. His life changed when he and Debbie adopted their daughter, Amy, in 1994. Bill truly loved watching her grow up and pave her own way in the world. He was always so proud of "his girl" and he especially loved doing small (and sometimes large) projects together at her home. Bill and Amy had a particularly close and honest relationship. It was a genuine, unconditional love, and he cherished that.

He is survived by his daughter, Amy Bement and her mother, Deb Bement; his mother, Royann Bement; sisters: Bonnie Bement (Blaine Burdick), Lottie (Mike) Turman, Jayne (Ron) Miller, Jill (Chuck) Marshall; brother, Kelly (Trudy) Bement; sister-in-law, Cindy Bement (Casey Bement); along with many nieces and nephews. Bill was always grateful for his large, loving family.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, William C. Bement; brother, Casey Bement; brother-in-law, Bill Kranz; grandparents: William and Clara Bement, Roy and Mabel Small.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Nokota Horse Conservancy in Linton, ND or Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in Fort Yates, ND in his honor.