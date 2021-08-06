William Lengenfelder Jr.

Bill was born Nov. 25, 1944 in Bismarck to William and Agnes (Murphy) Lengenfelder. He grew up on 9th St. in Bismarck, attended St Mary's Grade school, St Mary's and Bismarck High and Moorhead State University. He sold the Grit as a young boy and never quit selling. Bill spent nine years in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves. He was always very proud of the time he spent in the military. Bill was a machinist starting at the age of thirteen working with his dad. After college he worked as a national sales manager before being asked by his dad to come back to Modern Machine Works. He was an expert in portable machining and welding procedures. He traveled all over the U.S. and Canada developing sales and doing portable machining. He ran an advertisement on the radio for Modern Machine Works that said, “We can fix anything but the crack of dawn and a broken heart.” Bill successfully started and headed Modern Industrial, a mining supply and service company in Bismarck and Billings and was top producer for a steel casting company for fifteen years. He was president of ND Wholesalers and Manufacturers, on the board of directors for ND Lignite and Energy Council, a member of the Bismarck AmVets, Elks and Knights of Columbus. Bill married Lorri Sickler on April 20, 1974.