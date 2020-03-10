William Krick

William Joseph Krick, the son of George and Caroline (Konze) Krick was born on May 27, 1936 in Bisbee. He died at the age of 83 years on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Heart of America Care Center in Rugby.
William was born and raised in Bisbee and graduated from Bisbee High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Nov. 14, 1955 and was honorably discharged on Nov. 13, 1957. On Dec. 5, 1959, he was united in marriage to Eileen Granly in Bisbee. He was a graduate of Utilities Engineering Institute in Diesel Mechanics. The couple moved to Rugby in 1962, where Bill worked as a mechanic at I.H. and Rugby Equipment until his retirement. Although he retired, he continued to work on equipment and stayed busy with his yard and garden. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, gardening and loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
William is survived by his wife, Eileen of Rugby; sons, Don (Maria) Krick of Glendale, Ariz. and Dennis (Lori) Krick of Bismarck; a daughter-in-law, Mariann (Mark) Fiechtner of Bismarck; grandchildren, Dave Krick, Bianka Hughel, Andrew Krick, Alexander Krick, Abigayle St. Germain, Alizabeth Krick, Lily Krick, Noah Krick, Parker Krick and Dominick Krick; great-grandchild, Rylee Krick; a brother, John (Paulette) Krick of Fargo; nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by a son, Doug; an infant daughter; a brother, Darrell and his parents.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at Little Flower Catholic Church in Rugby with military honors and burial will be in the spring in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday with a rosary and vigil prayer service beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Rugby. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with no reviewal at the church.
Service information
5:00PM-7:30PM
119 Third Street Southwest
Rugby, ND 58368
7:30PM-8:30PM
119 Third Street Southwest
Rugby, ND 58368
11:00AM-12:00PM
218 3rd St SE
Rugby, ND 58368