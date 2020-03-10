William Krick

William Joseph Krick, the son of George and Caroline (Konze) Krick was born on May 27, 1936 in Bisbee. He died at the age of 83 years on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Heart of America Care Center in Rugby.

William was born and raised in Bisbee and graduated from Bisbee High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on Nov. 14, 1955 and was honorably discharged on Nov. 13, 1957. On Dec. 5, 1959, he was united in marriage to Eileen Granly in Bisbee. He was a graduate of Utilities Engineering Institute in Diesel Mechanics. The couple moved to Rugby in 1962, where Bill worked as a mechanic at I.H. and Rugby Equipment until his retirement. Although he retired, he continued to work on equipment and stayed busy with his yard and garden. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, gardening and loved to spend time with his grandchildren.