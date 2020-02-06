William Kickert

Bill was born Aug. 31, 1931, the son of William and Vivian (Loub) Kickert in Chicago, Ill. Bill graduated from Harrison Technical High School in 1949. After graduating from high school, he went to Hertzl Junior College for one year. Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951, receiving his basic training at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas. After completing basic training, he was assigned to Hamilton AFB in California. In May of 1953, Bill traveled by ship to Kimpo AFB in Korea, where he was assigned to the 67th Recon Tech Sqdn. In May 1954, he began his next 21 years of military service stationed in Minot at the 786th Radar Sqdn, where he achieved the rank of Master Sargent. On Jan. 31, 1975, Bill retired from the USAF culminating his service to our country.