William Keuther

Bill was very active in his community and church. He was a member of the American Legion and marched in the Color Guard. He served on the New Salem Planning and Zoning Board and Jaycees. He also served on the Peace Church Board for several years. When Bill wasn't working at the New Salem Farmer's Union Elevator, he could be found on the golf course, bowling, or enjoying the outdoors. He and Vickie enjoyed traveling throughout the country where they took in many sights and experiences.

Bill was adored by his children and grandchildren and had many friends. He had a soft spot for animals and loved sweets. He was known to be exceptionally kind, loving, generous, and selfless. Bill had a keen sense of humor, loved to tell jokes, and enjoyed playing pranks. He was known for his smile and laugh and will be deeply missed.

Bill is survived by his wife, Vickie; daughters, Rebecca (James) Just, Highlands Ranch, Colo., Brooke (Jamie) Mosbrucker, New Salem; grandchildren, Taylor and Kennedy Just, Highlands Ranch, Colo., Paige, Libby, and Will Mosbrucker, New Salem; sisters, Renotta Scherr, Cottage Grove, Minn., Vila (Craig) Regalia, Delavan, Wis.; in-laws, Kelly Doll (friend, Pam Woodard), Kettle Falls, Wash., Cindy (Ted) Gerhardt, New Salem, Chuck (Kelly) Doll, Beulah, Scott (Boni) Doll, Washburn, Bruce (Morgan) Doll, Las Vegas, Nev., Penny (Bill) Keller, New Salem; and several nieces and nephews.