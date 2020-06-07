William Keuther

Funeral Liturgy for William "Bill" David Keuther, 70, of New Salem will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 13 at St. Pius Catholic Church with Father John Guthrie celebrating.
Bill's Funeral Liturgy will be open to family and extended family. Those attending are reminded to practice proper social distancing recommendations. To view the livestream of Bill's funeral Mass, please go to the Stevenson Funeral Home Facebook page 10 a.m. Saturday. Burial will follow at St. Pius Catholic Church Cemetery with Military Honors being presented by the New Salem American Legion Post #91. Graveside services are open to public.
Bill passed away peacefully June 3, 2020, at Sanford Hospital, Bismarck, after a brief struggle with cancer and complications of Alzheimer's.
Bill was born June 15, 1949, in Mandan, to parents William and Lorraine (Barchenger) Keuther. He grew up in New Salem with his three older sisters who loved their little brother. He graduated from New Salem High School in 1969 and attended Bismarck Junior College before joining the army in 1971.
Bill married the love of his life, Victoria “Vickie” Doll on Dec. 27, 1971, at St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem. He was then stationed in Okinawa, Japan, where he welcomed his first daughter Rebecca “Becky” in 1973. Bill and Vickie returned to New Salem in 1973 and had their second daughter Brooke in 1978.
Bill was very active in his community and church. He was a member of the American Legion and marched in the Color Guard. He served on the New Salem Planning and Zoning Board and Jaycees. He also served on the Peace Church Board for several years. When Bill wasn't working at the New Salem Farmer's Union Elevator, he could be found on the golf course, bowling, or enjoying the outdoors. He and Vickie enjoyed traveling throughout the country where they took in many sights and experiences.
Bill was adored by his children and grandchildren and had many friends. He had a soft spot for animals and loved sweets. He was known to be exceptionally kind, loving, generous, and selfless. Bill had a keen sense of humor, loved to tell jokes, and enjoyed playing pranks. He was known for his smile and laugh and will be deeply missed.
Bill is survived by his wife, Vickie; daughters, Rebecca (James) Just, Highlands Ranch, Colo., Brooke (Jamie) Mosbrucker, New Salem; grandchildren, Taylor and Kennedy Just, Highlands Ranch, Colo., Paige, Libby, and Will Mosbrucker, New Salem; sisters, Renotta Scherr, Cottage Grove, Minn., Vila (Craig) Regalia, Delavan, Wis.; in-laws, Kelly Doll (friend, Pam Woodard), Kettle Falls, Wash., Cindy (Ted) Gerhardt, New Salem, Chuck (Kelly) Doll, Beulah, Scott (Boni) Doll, Washburn, Bruce (Morgan) Doll, Las Vegas, Nev., Penny (Bill) Keller, New Salem; and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; sister, Medora Nunez; brothers-in-law, Tony Nunez and Frank Scherr; father-in-law, Conrad Doll; mother-in-law, Rose Doll; and sister-in-law, Brenda Doll.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Remembrance and condolences maybe shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.
