William Gereszek

They made their first home in Seattle where they had their first two children, Mary Ann and Kevin William. Around 1963 the aircraft factory went on strike and Mom convinced Dad to move back to North Dakota.

In North Dakota, Dad eventually rehired with Boeing and worked on the refurbishing of missile silos. This work took the family all over North Dakota, Nebraska and even Colorado for a short time. While in Langdon, they welcomed their third and last child, Josette Marie.

When the Boeing project ended the family moved to West Fargo for six years where Dad took a job as a mechanic for American Wheel and Brake. After another short stint with Boeing, the family moved to Mandan in 1977. Dad then worked as a nighttime loading supervisor for Cloverdale Foods for many years.

Dad always had a job. Never content to sit around, Dad finished his official working career with jobs at World's Greatest Deals and a small office supply shop as their fix-it man. In retirement he worked for the Radisson Motel as a bellman.

When Mom's father, Jacob Schumacher, passed away Mom and Dad knew that Dorothy, grandma, couldn't live alone. By then all the kids were on their own so Mom and Dad moved in with grandma. Dad was very kind and patient with Dorothy and acted as a son to her until her death on April 5, 2005.