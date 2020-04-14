William Foster

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

William (Bill) Kent Foster, 89, Dickinson, died on April 9, 2020 at home with family by his side after a short illness with cancer.

Due to public health concerns, no public funeral services will be held.

William Kent Foster was born June 30, 1930, to Alfreda Farr Foster and Fay Foster. He attended St. Patrick's grade school and Dickinson High School, where he was a letter winner in basketball and football. He attended St. Thomas College and the University of North Dakota, where he graduated with a degree in speech. He worked at the college radio station and was active as an actor.

On Dec. 29, 1951, he married Kathleen Evelyn O'Hearn at St. Patrick's church in Dickinson. Bill served as an Army infantry officer in Fort Benning, Ga. After his time in the Army, Bill became an insurance adjuster and an owner of the Fisher-Foster Agency in Dickinson. His career progressed in the 70s as a vice president of First National Bank. After working at the bank for a decade, he worked as a realtor for several years before retiring.