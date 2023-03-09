DICKINSON, ND - Funeral services for William Emmil, 86, of Dickinson are pending with Stevenson Funeral Home.
William passed away March 7, 2023 at St. Luke's Home in Dickinson.
Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Dickinson
