William Dietz

William “Bill” Dietz, 71, Mandan, passed Feb. 13, 2020, following a lengthy, painful, cruel struggle with Multiple sclerosis, colon cancer, lymphedema, congestive heart failure and COPD. Private Services to be held at a later date.

Bill was born June 6, 1948, in Beach, the younger son of Hollis and Esther (Halvorsen) Dietz. He had a happy childhood growing up in Beach. Bill graduated from Beach High School with the class of 1966, Dickinson State College in 1970, and the University of Montana in 1972. Bill spent his life in education teaching mathematics and coaching. After 18 years as a classroom teacher he continued leading as an athletic director, principal and superintendent for schools in Wisconsin, Montana and North Dakota.

Bill's life changed when on June 8, 1974, he married Carol Hughes in Fall River, Wisconsin. Throughout their 46 years together Carol provided a loving, stable home for their family as they traveled through life together. Bill cherished his time with Carol and their children and grandchildren.

