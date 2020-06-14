William Corwin

William "Jeff" Corwin, 61, farmer/rancher and lifelong resident of rural Center, died in his sleep the morning of May 25, 2020. Memorial Services will be held 3 p.m. July 11. Friends and family are welcome to come share stories and celebrate his life on the land he worked and grew up on.

He is survived by his three children, Amanda Corwin, Portland, Ore., Ryan Corwin, Redmond, Ore.,, Alyce Corwin, Portland Ore.; three siblings, Leo Corwin, Billings, Mont., MaryAnn Wolt, Roundup, Mont., and Nancy Johnson, Leesburg, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make donations to Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Foundation.

Those wishing to sign the online register book or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.

