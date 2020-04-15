Bill valued and supported education and was very involved with the University of Mary in Bismarck for over four decades. He was on the Board of Regents, member of the Executive Committee, chairman of the Board of Regents 1980-81, and a trustee on the Board of Trustees from 2000-15. He created The Clairmont Center for the Performing Arts at UMary; and was awarded the Doctor of Leadership and Philanthropy Honoris Causa in 2000.

William Clairmont was recognized for his many contributions: as an inductee, Worldwide Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, and Marquis Who's Who in Finance and Business, Finance and Industry, Who's Who in America and Who's Who in the World Awards, each for multiple years from 1985-2009.

Bill was active in his business until his passing and expressed himself optimally in that environment. He was a consummate reader and studied economics and world affairs throughout his life.

Bill and Pat were married for 69 years. Bill felt strongly about his family and encouraged and supported his children and grandchildren's education and career pursuits. He was a member of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Church.