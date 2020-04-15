William “Bill” Edward Clairmont, 94, passed away on April 13, 2020 in his home in Bismarck. Due to CDC regulations regarding COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bill was born on Jan. 2, 1926 in Walhalla, to Emil O and Mae East (Besenius) Clairmont. He was educated in Walhalla High School and was a student at North Dakota State University 1948-49. He married Patricia Ann Filben on Oct. 7, 1950 and had four children, Steve, Julie, Cindy and Nancy. After starting his construction business in Walhalla in 1950, he moved his family to Bismarck in 1962 and remained there.
Bill was a visionary, entrepreneur and land developer his entire life. He created a legacy in the construction and land development industry as founder/owner of William Clairmont, Inc, from 1949-84, developing roads, bridges, and dams; founder/owner of Country West Real Estate since 1978, buying and developing land in greater Bismarck; farmer/rancher in ND and Costa Rica; was involved in the banking industry, where he owned and was chairman of First Southwest Bank, Mandan, 1975-89, and Grant County State Bank, Carson City, 1981-85.
Bill supported his country, business and civic organizations throughout his career: United States Marine Corps, 1944-46; member of City Council, Walhalla, 1955-56; member, North Dakota Association of General Contractors “AGC” (director 1964-72, president 1971); trustee, Bismarck State College Foundation; board of directors, Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation, 2000-12, and a champion of the Bully Pulpit Golf Course.
Bill valued and supported education and was very involved with the University of Mary in Bismarck for over four decades. He was on the Board of Regents, member of the Executive Committee, chairman of the Board of Regents 1980-81, and a trustee on the Board of Trustees from 2000-15. He created The Clairmont Center for the Performing Arts at UMary; and was awarded the Doctor of Leadership and Philanthropy Honoris Causa in 2000.
William Clairmont was recognized for his many contributions: as an inductee, Worldwide Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, and Marquis Who's Who in Finance and Business, Finance and Industry, Who's Who in America and Who's Who in the World Awards, each for multiple years from 1985-2009.
Bill was active in his business until his passing and expressed himself optimally in that environment. He was a consummate reader and studied economics and world affairs throughout his life.
Bill and Pat were married for 69 years. Bill felt strongly about his family and encouraged and supported his children and grandchildren's education and career pursuits. He was a member of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Church.
Bill is survived by his wife Pat; children, Steve Clairmont, Julie Clairmont-Shide (Chuck), Cindy Clairmont-Schmidt (Ron), Nancy Clairmont Carr (Michael); grandchildren, Samuel Larson, Monique Shide, Courtney Shide Turner, Alexandra Carr, Elizabeth Larson, Austin Shide, Samantha Carr, Jared Larson, Adrienne Carr; sister Gloria Gendreau, 96; sister-in-law Donna Clairmont, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Emil and Mae Clairmont, two sisters, four brothers and grandchildren Matthew Larson and Brittany Shide.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation in William Clairmont's name.
