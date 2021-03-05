William Bragg

During his time in Colorado, Bill met the love of his life, Ruth Seastrand (who was his dentist's assistant) in Greeley, Colorado. They were married in a ceremony in the Rocky Mountains officiated by Ruth's pastor father in the summer of 1971. Children soon followed with his daughter Heather born in 1972 and Luke in 1974. By then he had begun working in the meat packing industry which took Bill and his family to Florida, Illinois, New Hampshire, and eventually to Meadville, Pennsylvania. In 1990, Bill started an executive search agency which grew to include offices in Iowa and Wisconsin in addition to the home office in Meadville.

He spent nearly half of his life in his adopted town of Meadville, Pennsylvania where he became a pillar of the community. At various times he was the president of the Sunrise Kiwanis Club, the AM Rotary Club, the Meadville Little League, and spent his last two decades as a member and then longtime president of the Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County. In that capacity, he played an instrumental part in the continued revitalization of Conneaut Lake Park as Chairman and member of the Board of Directors. It was a point of great pride for Bill that he was able to play his part in bringing Conneaut Lake Park back from bankruptcy.