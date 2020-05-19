× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wilhelmina Stockert, 94, Bismarck, passed away May 16, 2020 at the Baptist Health Care Center, Bismarck.

Due to COVID-19 a private family Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bismarck, with Reverend Johnson as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Wilhelmina “Willie” Monica (Brilz) Stockert was born Dec. 27, 1925 near New Salem to Joseph and Eva (Mosbrucker) Brilz. She was raised in Center along with six other siblings. She married our dad, Joe Stockert, on Nov. 6, 1944 at St. Martin's Catholic Church, Center. They resided in Bismarck and Washburn raising eight children. Willie moved to Mandan in 2013 and entered the Baptist Health Care Center in 2016.

Willie was first and foremost a devoted mother who loved and cared deeply for her children, but she also wore many other hats as well. She was a bartender, foster mom, and daycare provider. She was a great cook, making many dishes from her German heritage (love her Borscht soup and shupp noodles). Her determination and strong will got her through the many trials in her life. She was a kind and gentle woman with a generous heart and a gift of seeing the best in people and situations.

Dearest to Willie's heart were her family, her home, her Catholic faith, and her many friends.