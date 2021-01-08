Our beloved dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Wilbur Mildenberger, 88, of Bismarck, wandered off to greener pastures high above the clouds and sun on January 6, 2021 at St. Gabriel's Community due to acute kidney disease.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Todd Kreidinger as celebrant. A private family burial will take place immediately following the service at the St. Anthony Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a private family Rosary/Vigil at 7:00 PM. All are asked to wear a mask and follow all social distancing guidelines.
Wilbur Mildenberger was born on February 21, 1932 to Joseph and Catherine (Gerhardt). He grew up on the family farm east of Fallon, or south of St. Anthony, which he eventually took over after his parents retired. Wilbur married Scholastica Wetzstein in October 1952, and together they had six children, Joyce (Les) Fleck, Solen, ND, Marvin, Reno, Nevada, Valene (Gary) Nelson, Monroe, WA, Lisa (Doug) Schmidt, Solen, ND, Curt (Laurie), Bismarck, ND, and Lenora (Dale) Schmidt, Solen, ND. Wilbur was also blessed with 17 grandchildren: from Joyce and Les came Chris, Aaron, Leslie Ann, and Nadine, from Valene and Gary came Jessica, Chance and Josie, from Lisa and Doug came Sunshine, Serena, Shannon and Sheyenne, from Curt and Laurie came Brittany and Jacob, from Lenora and Dale came Kellen, Karmen, Jorie and Shelby, and from these blessings came more, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
After the loss of his loving wife, Wilbur, found a special friend of 30 years, Judy Rivinius. While on the farm, Wilbur enjoyed his antique tractors, coyote hunting, and playing cards with the neighborhood card parties. He retired from farming in his late 50s and moved to Bismarck.
Adapting to city life came with new hobbies. He enjoyed hopping around from rummage sales to thrift shops, always looking for a lost treasure. He also enjoyed gardening and his daily stop at the Mandan Moose for a cold beer(s). Someone once asked him what he does with all his spare time and he said, “I find myself parked in front of a red light a lot.” Wilbur and his quick wit will be greatly missed by many.
Wilbur will be deeply missed by his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchild; and one dear and loving remaining sister, Irene Friesz.
Wilbur was preceded in death by his loving wife, Scholastica; his parents; granddaughter, Jessica; two brothers, Art and Steve; and many special in-laws, friends, and neighbors.
