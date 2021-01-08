Wilbur Mildenberger was born on February 21, 1932 to Joseph and Catherine (Gerhardt). He grew up on the family farm east of Fallon, or south of St. Anthony, which he eventually took over after his parents retired. Wilbur married Scholastica Wetzstein in October 1952, and together they had six children, Joyce (Les) Fleck, Solen, ND, Marvin, Reno, Nevada, Valene (Gary) Nelson, Monroe, WA, Lisa (Doug) Schmidt, Solen, ND, Curt (Laurie), Bismarck, ND, and Lenora (Dale) Schmidt, Solen, ND. Wilbur was also blessed with 17 grandchildren: from Joyce and Les came Chris, Aaron, Leslie Ann, and Nadine, from Valene and Gary came Jessica, Chance and Josie, from Lisa and Doug came Sunshine, Serena, Shannon and Sheyenne, from Curt and Laurie came Brittany and Jacob, from Lenora and Dale came Kellen, Karmen, Jorie and Shelby, and from these blessings came more, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.