Wayne Roth, 65, Bismarck, passed away Feb. 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck, with Pastor Donald Dinger officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery.

Wayne Roth was born Dec. 2, 1954 to Vern and Frieda (Bentz) Roth. He grew up and graduated in Bismarck. He moved to Hazen and worked at the Coyote Station. He then moved to Colstrip, Mont., and worked as a journeyman welder. Most recently, he lived in Gilette until three years ago when he moved back to Bismarck.

He loved photography, playing golf and traveling. He also enjoyed biking along the Missouri River. Wayne was interested in the history of the military. He was dedicated to the Veterans Cemetery and upkeeping his father's graveside. He enjoyed helping with the placing of the flags and Christmas wreaths at the Veterans Cemetery.

He is survived by his children, Brandy, Christopher, Michael, and Sheldon; mother, Frieda, Bismarck; sisters, Renae and Nancy, Bismarck; nieces, Ashley (Neal), Hayly, Micala; uncles and aunts, Harold Bentz, Delores Tacke, Arnold (Carole) Bentz, and Arlene Dietz; special friends, Karen and Max Bruce; and his cat, Booger.

He is preceded in death by his father, Vernon; grandparents; and aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the N.D. Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

To share memories of Wayne and to sign the online guest book, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Roth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

