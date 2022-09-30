Wayne Rickerd

LAS VEGAS, NV - Wayne Rickerd, 94, of Las Vegas, passed away on September 18, 2022 at his home. He was born in Ponca City, OK to Roger and El Reno (Combs) the second of nine children.

Wayne graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from Oklahoma A&M (now OSU) and received his master's degree from USC. With his wife, Merle, they traveled the world. He loved his work, which included working with water systems throughout Iraq, the Republic of South Vietnam, supervising existing missile launch facilities, designing highways, water treatment facilities, including in New York City. He designed sewage systems, airports (including Mercedita Airport in Ponce, Puerto Rico) heliports, underground missile complexes, manufacturing facilities and industrial complexes. He designed and constructed the Reef Runway Project at the Honolulu International Airport.

He was Construction Manager for Basin Electric Power Cooperative at the Laramie River Station near Wheatland, WY and Unit 2 of the Antelope Valley Station (AVS) near Beulah ND where he also worked as the Plant Manager after completion of the facility. Wayne continued his work for Basin Electric at Dakota Gasification's Ammonia Sulfate Plant near Beulah, ND.

Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Merle (Stone) Rickerd; his parents: Roger and El Reno (Combs) Rickerd; his brothers: Roger Jr., Charles and DeRoy; and his sisters: Ann Bergan and Helen McColl.

Wayne lovingly leaves behind his daughters Helena Szwast (Mike) of Danville, PA and Carla Rickerd of Las Vegas, NV. He loved all of his grandchildren: Tyler, Jessica and Kristen; and his four great-grandchildren. He adored all his countless nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.

He passed his love of reading and learning to any child he met. He loved his life and all of his family, and included as many as possible in this. He thoroughly enjoyed sharing his legendary sense of humor and loving memories with everyone.

He has requested his ashes be spread among the waters near Honolulu International Airport.