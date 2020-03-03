Wayne Krzmarzick, 97, Garrison, died on Feb. 28, 2020 at the Garrison Hospital. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison. A rosary will be said 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Burial will be at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery.

Wayne Joseph Krzmarzick was born on Nov. 4, 1921 to Michael and Mary (Reuter) Krzmarzick on the family farm near the Big Missouri River. He attended St. Nicholas School in Garrison for 12 years and graduated in 1939.

After graduation he headed to the West Coast to work in the shipyards. In 1950, he attended Lincoln Welding School and then started his career as a welder for the Iron Workers Union and was a member for over 60 years. His job took him many places as he worked for several companies doing various jobs from missile sites to power plants around the area.

