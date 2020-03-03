Wayne Krzmarzick, 97, Garrison, died on Feb. 28, 2020 at the Garrison Hospital. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison. A rosary will be said 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Burial will be at St. Nicholas Catholic Cemetery.
Wayne Joseph Krzmarzick was born on Nov. 4, 1921 to Michael and Mary (Reuter) Krzmarzick on the family farm near the Big Missouri River. He attended St. Nicholas School in Garrison for 12 years and graduated in 1939.
After graduation he headed to the West Coast to work in the shipyards. In 1950, he attended Lincoln Welding School and then started his career as a welder for the Iron Workers Union and was a member for over 60 years. His job took him many places as he worked for several companies doing various jobs from missile sites to power plants around the area.
Wayne loved to travel, spending many winters in the south. He had many hobbies including hunting, fishing and playing cards. Wayne was a lapidary, polishing rocks and gems he found along his way. Wayne was also a gardener, sharing his produce with family and friends. He also planted and cared for hundreds of trees around the Krzmarzick farm. For entertainment, Wayne liked to gamble and would travel with his brother Curly to the area casinos.
Wayne dabbled in the stock markets and spent many a morning with his buddies around the coffee table at Four Seasons Restaurant talking about investments. He was an avid reader of the Wall Street Journal and any book he could get his hands on.
With his eyesight deteriorating, Wayne moved to the McLean Manor in 2011. Wayne continued to keep busy with riding the bus to the casino, riding his lawn mower around town, stopping in for coffee, and listening to audio books.
In April of 2019, he moved to CHI St. Alexius Health – Garrison Nursing Facility where he received wonderful care until the time of his death. Wayne was a lifelong member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.
Wayne is survived by his sister Mary Lou Conley, Yukon, Okla.; nieces and nephews, Michael (Katherine) Krzmarzick and son Eli, Arlington, Va., Mary (Donovan) Iglehart, Garrison and their children Matthew and Callie, Jim (Karen) Krzmarzick, Garrison and their children Joey, Jenna and Mara, Tom (Diane) Krzmarzick, Garrison and daughter Courtney, Kristen Conley, Dallas, Texas, Kerri Conley, Oklahoma City, Okla.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Severin “Pete,” Edward and sister-in-law Janet, Vernon “Curly,” Alois “Berries”, and brother-in-law Bob Conley.
