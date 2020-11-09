Wayne Kilber

Wayne Adam Kilber, age 83, was born in Mandan, to Adam and Grace Kilber on Jan. 10, 1937. He graduated from High School in Underwood, and had lived most of his life in Bismarck. He passed away at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck, on Nov. 5, 2020.

On March 30, 1972 he married Nyla Gomke and together they made their home in Bismarck.

Wayne graduated from North Dakota State School of Science in 1956 with an Auto Mechanic and Machining degree. He started out as a mechanic and later became a certified aircraft mechanic at the Mandan Airport. As a special millwright, he traveled all over the United States working on turbines and generators in power plants. One of his greatest challenges was when he and five others flew to Managua, Nicaragua to bring a power plant back to life.

For many years, Wayne was a member at Calvary United Methodist Church in Bismarck. Wayne’s greatest joys in life were spending time with his family and enjoying his numerous hobbies. These included racing cars and snowmobiles in his earlier days. He also enjoyed flying, hunting, fishing and scuba diving. But he especially loved restoring classic cars and working in his shop.