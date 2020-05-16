Wayne Grimestad

Wayne Lee Grimestad was born March 9, 1947 in Watford City to Selmer and Evelyn (Fredrick) Grimestad. He attended high school in Watford City and New Town. Following graduation, Wayne enlisted with the U.S. Army, served in Germany, and was honorably discharged in 1969. After military service, he managed the family farm for a year, then worked in sales. In the early 70's he started a long affiliation with the oil business. He began on drilling rigs in Colorado, owned and operated an oilfield rigging service during the 80's North Dakota oil boom, moved to California where he began working as an offshore drilling safety consultant and later, with a business partner, moved to Alaska, where their company provided safety personnel for offshore drilling rigs. He finished his safety career working with a steel mill in St. Louis, Mo. His latest venture was and is a trailer sales business in Mandan. Wayne was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was particularly pleased to have collected a trophy Kudu while on a 2010 hunting safari in South Africa. As a friend of his once said “Doing anything with Wayne is an adventure.”