Wayne "Bud" Arthur Weikum

Bud was born on Jan. 15, 1946, to Arthur and Olivia (Schock) Weikum, the third of four children. He was raised on a farm north of Elgin and attended country school and Elgin High School. Bud married Karen Heupel on July 3, 1970. Together they raised three children; Tammy, Travis "Buck" and Tanya. They milked and farmed south of Elgin. Bud and Karen moved to Gillette, WY, in 1975, and Bud worked in the oilfield. They purchased the family farm in Elgin and moved there to farm and raise their family in Dec. of 1976. Bud enjoyed horses and was active in the Elgin Saddle Club. He shared his passion for horses and farming with his wife and children. They all learned how to ride and would often trail ride together on Sunday afternoons. Bud got his CDL license and drove truck for Cenex in Elgin before retiring from farming and moving to Mandan in 2001. He continued to drive propane truck at Cenex in Bismarck until 2011 when he retired. During retirement, Bud enjoyed woodworking projects, volunteering at the North Dakota Railroad Museum and spending time with family and friends. On summer evenings after 7 P.M. he could often be found on the driveway with neighbors.