BISMARCK - Wayne "Bud" Arthur Weikum, 77, Bismarck, passed away in his home surrounded by his family on January 17, 2023.
A funeral service will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, Jan. 23, at First Lutheran Church, 408 9th St NW, Mandan. The service livestream will be available on the funeral home website.
Visitation will be held 12-2:00 P.M., Sunday, Jan. 22, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 2:00 P.M.
Burial will be held at the Mandan Union Cemetery, Mandan.
Bud was born on Jan. 15, 1946, to Arthur and Olivia (Schock) Weikum, the third of four children. He was raised on a farm north of Elgin and attended country school and Elgin High School. Bud married Karen Heupel on July 3, 1970. Together they raised three children; Tammy, Travis "Buck" and Tanya. They milked and farmed south of Elgin. Bud and Karen moved to Gillette, WY, in 1975, and Bud worked in the oilfield. They purchased the family farm in Elgin and moved there to farm and raise their family in Dec. of 1976. Bud enjoyed horses and was active in the Elgin Saddle Club. He shared his passion for horses and farming with his wife and children. They all learned how to ride and would often trail ride together on Sunday afternoons. Bud got his CDL license and drove truck for Cenex in Elgin before retiring from farming and moving to Mandan in 2001. He continued to drive propane truck at Cenex in Bismarck until 2011 when he retired. During retirement, Bud enjoyed woodworking projects, volunteering at the North Dakota Railroad Museum and spending time with family and friends. On summer evenings after 7 P.M. he could often be found on the driveway with neighbors.
Bud is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen (Heupel) Weikum; children, Tammy (Brian) Lardy, Travis "Buck" Weikum, and Tanya (Kevin) Kvamme; grandchildren, Kodi (Jared) Bosch, Teri Jo (Chris) Heinen, Zachary, Kiley, and Haakon Kvamme; great-granddaughters, Evelyn and Olivia Bosch and Lydia Heinen; siblings, LeRoy (Ramona) Weikum, Norma Lippert, and Corrine (Mike) Mlnarik; brothers-in-law, Myron (Vanessa) Heupel and Ken (Judy) Heupel; and many nieces nephews, cousins, and good friends and neighbors.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Olivia Weikum; father and mother-in-law, Arnold and Lydia (Kirsch) Heupel; brother-in-law, Adelph Lippert; and nephew, Christopher Elliot.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
To share memories of Bud, sign the online guestbook and view the service livestream, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.