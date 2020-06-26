Warren Enyart

Funeral services for Warren Enyart will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, in Stanton, followed by a burial service at Deapolis Cemetery. A recording of the service will be made available on YouTube at https://bit.ly/WarrenEnyart.

Cards and memorials can be sent to Naomi Thompson, 1463 Sophia Drive, Chaska, MN 55318.

To plant a tree in memory of Warren Enyart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

