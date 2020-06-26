Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Funeral services for Warren Enyart will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, in Stanton, followed by a burial service at Deapolis Cemetery. A recording of the service will be made available on YouTube at https://bit.ly/WarrenEnyart.