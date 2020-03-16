Warren Enyart, 79, son and servant of the great state of North Dakota passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020.
Warren had an energetic spirit for adventure, an unwavering desire to achieve the impossible, and a fearless march toward tomorrow. Warren was a painter, poet, preacher, pilot, blacksmith, gunsmith, gun-slinger, guitar-slinger, sailor, scoutmaster, social worker, seamstress, sketch artist, self-made scientist, astronomer, and astrophysicist. Often teacher, pupil or both, Warren made a life out of trying - and usually mastering - something new, especially under what he termed “adverse conditions.” (It's one thing to fix a broken-down car, it's another to do it during a blizzard wearing only a bomber jacket and no gloves.) He traveled every road in North Dakota and stopped along a few to raise his family, in places like Stanton, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Bismarck again and finally Cooperstown.
Preceded in death by his wife, Joyce, Warren is survived by his children, Naomi (Bill) Hugh (Gretchen) and Jay (Toni) his six grandchildren and a lifetime of wonderful friends and family whom he cherished.
Dad wanted us to celebrate his life in springtime when everything is fresh and new again.
Services pending in May.