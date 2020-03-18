Warren Enyart

Warren had an energetic spirit for adventure, an unwavering desire to achieve the impossible, and a fearless march toward tomorrow. Warren was a painter, poet, preacher, pilot, blacksmith, gunsmith, gun-slinger, guitar-slinger, sailor, scoutmaster, social worker, seamstress, sketch artist, self-made scientist, historian, and armchair astrophysicist. Often teacher, pupil or both, Warren made a life out of trying - and usually mastering - something new, especially under what he termed “adverse conditions.” (It's one thing to fix a broken-down car, it's another to do it during a blizzard wearing only a bomber jacket and no gloves.) He traveled every road in North Dakota and stopped along a few to raise his family, in places like Stanton, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Bismarck again and finally Cooperstown.