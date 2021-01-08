Wanda Pfaff

Wanda Lee Pfaff, 79, Bismarck, died Jan. 6, 2021 at St. Alexius, Bismarck.
Wanda Lee Pfaff was born in Garrison, to Ben and Lydia (Metz) Fast on April 30, 1941. Wanda attended school in Garrison graduating from Garrison High School in 1959. She later attended the University of Mary, Bismarck, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in business administration.
In 1959, Wanda married Kenneth Pfaff of Washburn; they were blessed with one son, Kent. Wanda's prayers were answered when Kent married Rhonda Radke of Underwood. They blessed her with three grandchildren Steven, Zachary and Nick. She dearly loved these boys and was very active in their lives. Steven and his wife, Cherise, blessed them with three great-grandchildren, Coby Kenneth, Iris Lee and Ezekiel Elijah. Even though her boys were all very special, she felt it was wonderful to finally have a baby girl in the family.
Wanda began working at St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck, in 1968. She worked in the Human Resources Department for 45 years. She was extremely proud of the time she worked at the Medical Center. A highlight of her career was being awarded the "Sister Boniface Timmins Leadership Award" in 2010. This award recognizes an individual in leadership who emulates the qualities of servant leadership as demonstrated by Sister Boniface Timmins, a longtime administrator of St. Alexius. Wanda also achieved national recognition as a "Senior Professional in Human Resources." Wanda retired from her position of vice president of Human Resources at St Alexius in 2014. After her retirement, she enjoyed her involvement with her family and their farming operation. She assisted with the business aspects of the farm and always found time to assist where needed, including research for the business, problem solving and financial management.
Throughout her career, Wanda volunteered in the community for many organizations including Board of Directors of the Abused Adult Resource Center, Board of Directors of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Dental Board of ND and the Board of Directors for the St. Alexius Credit Union. She also taught Sunday school for a number of years.
Wanda was a member of various professional groups, including the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources, Society for Human Resource Management, American College of Healthcare Executives and the Healthcare Roundtable for Executives in Human Resources.
Wanda is survived by her husband, Kenneth Pfaff; son, Kent (Rhonda) Pfaff; grandchildren, Steve (Cherise) Pfaff, Zachary Pfaff, and Nick (Tatiana) Pfaff; great-grandchildren, Coby Kenneth Pfaff, Iris Lee Pfaff and Ezekiel Elijah Pfaff; two sisters, Jan (Dick) Somers, Broomfield, Colo., and Debby (Jimmy) Weber, Phoenix, Ariz.; one brother, Perry (Diane) Fast, Surprise, Ariz.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ben and Lydia Fast; father-in-law and mother-in-law Harold and Esther Pfaff; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ervin and Florence Dockter and Marv and Berneice Strecker.
