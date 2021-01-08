Wanda Pfaff

In 1959, Wanda married Kenneth Pfaff of Washburn; they were blessed with one son, Kent. Wanda's prayers were answered when Kent married Rhonda Radke of Underwood. They blessed her with three grandchildren Steven, Zachary and Nick. She dearly loved these boys and was very active in their lives. Steven and his wife, Cherise, blessed them with three great-grandchildren, Coby Kenneth, Iris Lee and Ezekiel Elijah. Even though her boys were all very special, she felt it was wonderful to finally have a baby girl in the family.

Wanda began working at St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck, in 1968. She worked in the Human Resources Department for 45 years. She was extremely proud of the time she worked at the Medical Center. A highlight of her career was being awarded the "Sister Boniface Timmins Leadership Award" in 2010. This award recognizes an individual in leadership who emulates the qualities of servant leadership as demonstrated by Sister Boniface Timmins, a longtime administrator of St. Alexius. Wanda also achieved national recognition as a "Senior Professional in Human Resources." Wanda retired from her position of vice president of Human Resources at St Alexius in 2014. After her retirement, she enjoyed her involvement with her family and their farming operation. She assisted with the business aspects of the farm and always found time to assist where needed, including research for the business, problem solving and financial management.