Walter Schramm, 94, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020. Memorial services will take place on 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Zion Lutheran Church, Bismarck. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Walter was born on March 4, 1925 to John and Emma (Grosz) Schramm in rural Hazen.

He attended rural school and was active in the local 4-H club. He worked on his parent's farm until he started working at TraiX Traver Coal mine and he also helped build the Garrison Dam.

Walter married Orgena Drath on May 4, 1947 at St. Mathews Church in Hazen. They moved to Bismarck in 1953. Walter worked for Missouri Valley Motors and then in 1956 became owner of Walt's Super Service Station until 1968. Walter then worked for the State Highway Department from 1969 until he retired in 1991.

Walter is survived by wife: Orgena; daughter: Donnette Schramm; granddaughter: Teresa Matthiesen; great-grandchildren: Justin, Austin, and Ardiane; great-great-granddaughter: Aubry; brother: Delmer Schramm; sisters: Irene Durant, Alice Baszeler, Ida Miller, and Marion Suess; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.

