Walter Keidel

Walter was born Oct. 25, 1931 on the family farm in rural Morton County to Ernest and Emma (Timm) Keidel. He grew up on the farm south of Mandan where he attended rural country school through the eighth grade. He then went on to take the short course at North Dakota Ag School in Fargo. He then returned to the family farm.

On June 6, 1959 he married the love of his life, Leona Heinle in Mandan. Together they made their home on the family dairy farm where he worked side by side with his father and brother for many years. Walter retired from the dairy farming business in 2003. Throughout his very active life, Walter served on many boards and was very giving of his time volunteering. He served on the state 4-H Board and was a leader for over 22 years, served on the Cass Clay Board, was a West River Lions Club Charter Member, served on the First Lutheran Church Board and was a funeral usher for many years. Later in life, you could always find Walter planting trees for Soil Conservation as well as volunteering for RSVP where he loved knitting caps and donating them to the Cancer Society, Head Start Programs, First Lutheran Church Mitten Tree and both local hospitals. A highlight for him was when he and Leona had time to travel together, including trips to Alaska, Hawaii, Switzerland and around the states on many tours and to visit family.