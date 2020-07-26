Walter Broxmeyer

Walter Lee Broxmeyer died on July 15, 2020 in the heroic care of the medical staff at St. Alexius Hospital. A private family service was held.
Walt lived a humble life in service to others.
He volunteered to serve his country in the United States Air Force. Walt was a tail gunner in a B29 airplane during the Korean War era. After service, he was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
After leaving service, he helped rehabilitate troubled youth as the first counselor of the Home on the Range from 1956 to 1962.
Walt completed his education in Architectural Drafting and Residential Design in Minnesota. There he developed a passion for building and carpentry.
He started at the US Postal Service in 1962. Walt enjoyed getting to know his customers on his mail route. He retired from the Postal Service in 1992.
On July 21, 1963 he married Delores Allers, the love of his life. They had three children (Amy, Bruce and David) and stayed happily married until her passing in 2016. Walt was an adoring husband when he could no longer care for her at their home. He volunteered at the Care Center where she was for over 5 years and continued to volunteer there after her death.
Walt served the Catholic Faith community as a member of Knights of Columbus, Eucharistic Minister, a Serra Club member and a rosary leader. He deeply loved his faith and it brought him a tremendous amount of comfort.
Walt served others as an active participant in the local Alcoholic Anonymous organization for 32 years. He was considered an Elder Statesman. He was a sponsor and an inspiration to many to stay sober.
His refuge was fishing. He especially enjoyed fishing with his brothers and friends.
Around Bismarck you may have encountered Walt if you heard any of these sayings:
Upon leaving: “Be good to yourself.”
What can I get you? “Smile and a little conversation.”
How are you doing? “Tired and overweight.”
How are you doing? “Happy as a gopher in soft dirt.”
When somebody would bring him something: “You are a gentleman and a scholar.”
For a comprehensive list of “Waltisms” contact Eastgate Funeral Service, at 2302 E Divide Ave, Bismarck.
Walt and Dee were supporters of God's Child charity, so the family would like any memorials to go to God's Child at PO Box 1843, Bismarck, ND 58502-1843.
To share memories of Walt and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.