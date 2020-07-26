Walter Broxmeyer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Walter Lee Broxmeyer died on July 15, 2020 in the heroic care of the medical staff at St. Alexius Hospital. A private family service was held.

Walt lived a humble life in service to others.

He volunteered to serve his country in the United States Air Force. Walt was a tail gunner in a B29 airplane during the Korean War era. After service, he was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.

After leaving service, he helped rehabilitate troubled youth as the first counselor of the Home on the Range from 1956 to 1962.

Walt completed his education in Architectural Drafting and Residential Design in Minnesota. There he developed a passion for building and carpentry.

He started at the US Postal Service in 1962. Walt enjoyed getting to know his customers on his mail route. He retired from the Postal Service in 1992.

On July 21, 1963 he married Delores Allers, the love of his life. They had three children (Amy, Bruce and David) and stayed happily married until her passing in 2016. Walt was an adoring husband when he could no longer care for her at their home. He volunteered at the Care Center where she was for over 5 years and continued to volunteer there after her death.