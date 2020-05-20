Wade Iron Hawk

Wade was born April 11, 1993 to Wayne and Charlene (Summers) Iron Hawk. Shortly after he moved to Bismarck until relocating to Michigan in 2016 where he worked at the Bergland Bar and became a beloved member of the community. Wade was a hard worker, strong as an ox, if anybody needed anything moved, Wade was the guy you called. Wade was an artist, he could draw anything on demand and it was always beautiful. He held his friends close to his heart, his “Ride or Dies” as he affectionately referred to them. His art work will forever live among his friends whether in a tattoo or a napkin they now hold close to their heart. Wade loved people and if you were close to him, you were his family. Wade had a complicated life, he grew up in a system that sometimes failed him, but also is what made him the wonderful individual he was.