Graveside services for Wade Iron Hawk, age 27, Cannonball, will be held 1 p.m. CT Thursday, May 21, 2020 at St. James Episcopal Cemetery under direction of Oster Funeral Home of Mobridge, S.D. Antione American Horse will be officiating. Wade entered the spirit world on May 10, 2020.
Wade was born April 11, 1993 to Wayne and Charlene (Summers) Iron Hawk. Shortly after he moved to Bismarck until relocating to Michigan in 2016 where he worked at the Bergland Bar and became a beloved member of the community. Wade was a hard worker, strong as an ox, if anybody needed anything moved, Wade was the guy you called. Wade was an artist, he could draw anything on demand and it was always beautiful. He held his friends close to his heart, his “Ride or Dies” as he affectionately referred to them. His art work will forever live among his friends whether in a tattoo or a napkin they now hold close to their heart. Wade loved people and if you were close to him, you were his family. Wade had a complicated life, he grew up in a system that sometimes failed him, but also is what made him the wonderful individual he was.
He was blessed with so many people that loved him and taught him different ways of life. Melody Lee who was his adopted mom, Vincent Luewer who taught him to fish, Linda Leuwer who taught him about responsibility, Ron and Janet Flick who taught him forgiveness. Wade had so many brothers and sisters that he loved, that leaned on him for comfort and advice we would need the entire paper to acknowledge them all.
He is survived by his siblings Alvin Summers, Fort Yates, Marsha Summers, Branch, Texas, Kimberly Iron Hawk, Bismarck, Barbara Iron Hawk, and Bryce Iron Hawk; adopted father Chandler LaRock, Mandan; adopted mother Melody Lee and sister Chelsey Lee, Fort Yates; aunties Twyla (Sam) Rough Surface, Cheryl (Frank) American Horse, Mona (Gerald) American Horse, Ione American Horse, Stephanie (Jesse) Tikanye; uncles Alton (Donna) Summers, Richard Summers, Matthew (Julie) American Horse, Wayland (Myra) American Horse, Antione (Verdelia) American Horse, Dusty American Horse, Marlon (Rita) Hunte, Duane (Jolene White Eagle) Tikanye, and Francis (Theresa) Tikanye; also his Iron Hawk family in Cherry Creek, S.D.; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his special friends Kimberly Kremer and Sarah Waldo.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Charlene (Summers) Iron Hawk; grandparents Milton and Wilma Summers, Wilson and Margie Iron Hawk; brothers Royce Iron Hawk, Kim Iron Hawk; sister Kara Iron Hawk; foster father Vincent Leuwer.
Casket bearers will be Gilbert Summers, Skip Summers, Isaiah Iron Hawk, Travis Martin, Ashton LaRock, Darkis LaRock, Elijah LaRock, Kendall Little Owl.
Honorary casket bearers are Collin Kossman, Donna Kossman, Kossman family, Nikole Gipp, Kimmie Rose family, Vinny Chascsa, Bergland Bar in Michigan, Linda Leuwer family, Chandler LaRock family, Lake Oahe Group, PATH Foster Care Family.
We're sorry if we forgot to mention anyone, it wasn't intentional.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.