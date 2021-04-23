Vivian Schirado

Vivian Rosemary (Sabot) Schirado, 85, Bismarck, passed away April 20, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 27 at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck, with a rosary/vigil at 6 p.m. Burial will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Vivian was born May 1, 1935 to Vincent and Grace (Gabel) Sabot. She attended Gibbs School and St. Mary's Central High School.

She worked at St. Alexius Hospital and White Drug in the early years. She married Nick Schirado on Sept. 20, 1954. They raised four children, Kathleen Kay Swenson, Cindy (Andy) Koenig, Julie (Jeff) Schirado Kuss and Douglas (Dena) Schirado; five grandchildren, Melissa (Walter) McDaniel Brooks, Chad (Susan) Swenson, Brandon (Kim) Swenson and Devin and Benjamin Schirado; and four great-grandchildren, Walter McDaniel Brooks Jr., Carter Swenson, Brenna Swenson and Adalyn Swenson (the triplets).