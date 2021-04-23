Vivian Schirado
Vivian Rosemary (Sabot) Schirado, 85, Bismarck, passed away April 20, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 27 at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the funeral home's website, listed below.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck, with a rosary/vigil at 6 p.m. Burial will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Vivian was born May 1, 1935 to Vincent and Grace (Gabel) Sabot. She attended Gibbs School and St. Mary's Central High School.
She worked at St. Alexius Hospital and White Drug in the early years. She married Nick Schirado on Sept. 20, 1954. They raised four children, Kathleen Kay Swenson, Cindy (Andy) Koenig, Julie (Jeff) Schirado Kuss and Douglas (Dena) Schirado; five grandchildren, Melissa (Walter) McDaniel Brooks, Chad (Susan) Swenson, Brandon (Kim) Swenson and Devin and Benjamin Schirado; and four great-grandchildren, Walter McDaniel Brooks Jr., Carter Swenson, Brenna Swenson and Adalyn Swenson (the triplets).
She went back to work in 1979 at North Dakota Grocers Association. She was very active in St. Anne's Church…ministry of communion and serving communion to the homebound. She taught CCD for fifteen years. She spent many years caring for Kathleen, her sick daughter.
Vivian loved being with her family and friends. She enjoyed golfing and playing cards. She delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered with the women's auxiliary at the church. She loved helping her daughter Julie with animal rescue, baking and fundraising.
