Violet Pulver

Violet Alvina (Stotz) Pulver, 93, long-time resident of Zap, passed away July 13, 2020, at the Bethel Home in Stanley. Services will be held at 10 a.m. CDT Thursday, July 16, at Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah. Burial will follow at Immanuel Cemetery in Zap.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. CDT Wednesday, July 15.

Violet was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Curly; sons, Carey, Charles, and Chester; and siblings, Raymond Stotz and Ruth Bertsch.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sharlene (Chester) Pulver, of Bismarck; two grandchildren, Chris and Alecia Pulver, of Stanley, and Angela and Luke Kutz, of Sykeston; and four great grandchildren, Bridger and Autumn Pulver and Maara and Jameson Kutz. She is also survived by many wonderful people who stepped up to fill the void in the absence of her biological children.

Those with a special place in her heart are Gary and Lynell Renner, Dennis and Linda Urlacher, and Bonnie and Terry Landenberger.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.

