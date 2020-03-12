Viola Weist, 98, of Jamestown passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Funeral services were held at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Hannover with Pastor Zelwyn Heide offidating.

Viola was born Nov. 30, 1921, in Hannover to William H. and Martha (Kemmesat) Henke. She attended St. Peter Parochial School. Viola and Lyle Weist were joined in holy matrimony Nov. 13, 1941. They moved to Granville where Lyle was owner of the Granville Creamery, and Viola became secretary for the Granville public school system. The family moved to Jamestown where Viola worked at Dakota Bake-and-Serve until she retired. Viola had many hobbies but especially enjoyed sewing and gardening.

Most importantly she was a sincere Christian who loved God's Word and lived a life of faith. Viola was a member of First Lutheran Church in Granville and of Concordia Lutheran Church in Jamestown. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church where she was baptized Dec. 18, 1921; attended school; confirmed April 5, 1936; married Nov. 13, 1941; and now buried.

Viola is survived by her son, Jerry (Phyllis) Weist, Bismarck; daughter, Marilyn (Derwin) Kunkel, Watertown, S.D.; six grandchildren: Curt (Deanna) Kunkel; Laura (Scott) Gauerke; Melisse Kunkel (Todd Siedschlag); Brandon Weist; Ryan (Errin) Kunkel; Kristin (Rob) Mees; fourteen great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle; sister, Beatrice Henke; and parents.

