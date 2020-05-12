Viola Robillard

Viola J. Robillard, 84, passed away on May 6, 2020 at Miller Pointe, Mandan.

Memorial services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, May 15 at Bismarck Funeral Home. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Viola will be deeply missed by her husband, Robert; children, Lyle (Maggie) Heinle, Mandan, Deborah (Don) Kates, Mandan, and Beverly Brackel, Casper, Wyo.; and stepchildren, Henry Robillard, Richard Robillard, and Robin Robillard.

