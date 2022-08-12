JONESVILLE, LA - Viola Pearl Albin, 91, passed away peacefully in Jonesville, LA on August 9, 2022.

Memorial Services celebrating V's life will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, ND. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Vi was born an only child on October 4, 1930, in Roper, Kansas to Oliver and Hazel Lindquist. She married Gene Albin on Sept. 16, 1949, at a Justice of the Peace and together they had three children.

Vi loved camping, fishing and best of all campfires. She would have the camper ready every Friday during the summer so they could join family and friends at Lake Sakakawea. There was nothing better than a roasted hot dog or a marshmallow. After her husband retired, they enjoyed wintering in the south with their motorhome. They also loved playing cards especially pinnacle where you would find them most Saturday nights.

Vi loved making and decorate cakes for special occasions including wedding cakes for each of her children's wedding. She also loved being a grandma and would drop everything she was doing to help a grandchild whenever it was needed. She attended all of their activities including musical performances, plays, and sporting events. If they were involved in something, she was going to be there if at all possible.

She is survived by her children, Sherry (Gary) Patrick of Jonesville, LA, and Terry Albin of Moorhead, MN, and daughter-in-law, Kathy Albin of West Fargo, ND, seven grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gene, son Chris, and her parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.