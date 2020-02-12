Viola Knuth, 90, Minot, formerly of Drake and Balfour, passed away Feb. 8, 2020 at Trinity Homes, Minot. Her funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the United Methodist Church, Drake, with burial in the Balfour Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Nelson Funeral Home, Drake.

Viola Torno, daughter of John and Nathalia (Arlt) Torno, was born Jan. 19, 1930 in Max at her grandmother's house who delivered her. She lived in the Max area until 1942 when they moved to the Garrison area and attended school at Max and Garrison. She then moved to Minot where she worked as a waitress at the Victory Cafe for a number of years and worked at the Red Owl Store.

On June 7, 1959, she was united in marriage to Myron Knuth in Minot. They made their home on the Knuth farm near Balfour where they lived and farmed until moving to Drake in 2000. Following Myron's death in June of 2000, Viola continued to reside in Drake until entering Trinity Homes in Minot in February of 2016

