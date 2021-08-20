Vicki Ripplinger
Vicki Lee Ripplinger, age 73, of Harvey, passed from this life to meet her Lord on Aug. 17, 2021 in Mandan. Vicki braved the challenges of life with an unfaltering hope and faith. These attributes sustained her as she fought cancer over the last several years. Vicki, the daughter of Robert and Faye (Severson) Neumiller (Lenz), was born on Easter, March 28, 1948.
Growing up the eldest of seven children in Fessenden, Vicki enjoyed telling stories about summer adventures with Grandma and Grandpa Neumiller on the farm. Farm life included sipping morning cream and sugar with coffee to lessons in butchering chickens, learning to drive a car, and gardening. Vicki also loved to spend time with her cousins riding horses or cruising around town or with friends at the swimming pool. As a kid, Vicki was quite fond of pickle sandwiches, and later. learned to make delicious pickles herself as a skilled gardener.
At age 15, one fateful summer at the Wells County Fair, this blond beauty met the dark haired young man she would spend her life and 50 years of marriage with, Claude Ripplinger. Friends say it was love at first sight for these two soulmates. After graduating from Fessenden High School in 1967, Vicki was off to Fargo where she attended Josef's Hair School, attaining a license in cosmetology.
On May 4, 1968, Vicki and Claude wed at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Harvey, and after, moved to Carrington where Vicki began work as a hairdresser. In Carrington, Vicki and Claude began raising their family, a daughter and son, Nicole and Chad. After a few years, they began their venture as supper club owners, purchasing the Fireside Inn, outside of Carrington. Vicki, taking charge of the dining room, enjoyed visiting with customers, sampling Claude's recipes, and especially, the many friendships they created that lasted a lifetime.
In 1986, Vicki and Claude, embarking on a new challenge, returned to Harvey. Claude began learning the car business, while Vicki returned to cosmetology working as a hairstylist for Mr. Curt Joern for many years. Eventually, Vicki and Claude took on ownership of Ripplinger Motors, a business they took pride in operating until 2019.
As well as gardening Vicki enjoyed flowers, traveling with Claude, bowling and snowmobiling, summer weekends at Lake Sakakawea and learning new skills from family such as canning, staining and painting, and making lefse. She was also a member of St. Cecilia's Holy Family Society. Throughout the years, Vicki became an accomplished golfer. She loved spending Tuesdays with her golfing friends and sharing her love of the game, especially with her grandkids. In recent years, Vicki shared many road trips and lunch dates with her cousin Linda Ruble who has been an invaluable friend.
Most importantly, Vicki loved the Lord, and embraced her Catholic faith through scripture, reading and the Eucharist. She endeavored to learn to live the life Christ chose for her with Grace. Life's journey was often difficult, and unknown, but Vicki traveled it in kindness and love.
Vicki is survived by her daughter, Nicole (Bryan) Armstrong of Harvey; son, Chad (Heather) Ripplinger of Bozeman, Mont.; grandchildren, Tyler Rygg, Isabella Armstrong, and Ava, Nora, and Georgia Ripplinger; sisters, Debra (Brad) Mitzel of North Carolina; Cindy (Roland) Colbert of Arizona, Joyce Larson of Fessenden; brothers, Steve Neumiller of Colorado; Brian (Missy) Neumiller of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
Vicki was preceded in death by her father Robert, mother Faye, husband Claude, brother Timothy, and stepfather Harvey Lenz.
Vicki's Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23 at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Harvey. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey. A rosary prayer service will be held 6:30 p.m. with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Share and view online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com.