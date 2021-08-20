Vicki Ripplinger

Vicki Lee Ripplinger, age 73, of Harvey, passed from this life to meet her Lord on Aug. 17, 2021 in Mandan. Vicki braved the challenges of life with an unfaltering hope and faith. These attributes sustained her as she fought cancer over the last several years. Vicki, the daughter of Robert and Faye (Severson) Neumiller (Lenz), was born on Easter, March 28, 1948.

Growing up the eldest of seven children in Fessenden, Vicki enjoyed telling stories about summer adventures with Grandma and Grandpa Neumiller on the farm. Farm life included sipping morning cream and sugar with coffee to lessons in butchering chickens, learning to drive a car, and gardening. Vicki also loved to spend time with her cousins riding horses or cruising around town or with friends at the swimming pool. As a kid, Vicki was quite fond of pickle sandwiches, and later. learned to make delicious pickles herself as a skilled gardener.

At age 15, one fateful summer at the Wells County Fair, this blond beauty met the dark haired young man she would spend her life and 50 years of marriage with, Claude Ripplinger. Friends say it was love at first sight for these two soulmates. After graduating from Fessenden High School in 1967, Vicki was off to Fargo where she attended Josef's Hair School, attaining a license in cosmetology.