Vernon DeCoteau Jr.

He was born Dec. 20, 1966 to Vernon and Mildred DeCoteau in Williston. He grew up in Williston and graduated from Williston High School in 1985. He then went on to United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, earning a degree in auto mechanics. While in college his first daughter Ashley A. DeCoteau was born Sept. 15, 1987. In December 1988 he met Ruby Falcon and from that union Haley R. DeCoteau was born Oct. 28, 1996. Becoming a father was the greatest and proudest moment he was given in life. Vernon and Ruby married June 20, 1998.

Vernon worked many jobs including in the oil field, nursing home, butcher shop, roofer and many more. He was a jack of all trades. Anyone who knew Vernon knew that he couldn't sit still and was always doing something. He loved to hunt and fish and was always looking for a niece or a nephew to go with him. For 20 years he participated in demolition derbies with his brother, Charlie (George), and his good friend Nicky. During this time his nephew, Justin, became interested in derbies and he now carries on the family tradition. Family was always the most important thing to Vernon and would say that his mom and dad were his best friends. He was definitely a momma's boy. He was very close to his brother and sisters and had a special relationship with each one of them. He loved to ride dirt bikes with his sister Loopy (Alison) when they were kids. He had a passion for finding old bikes and would fix them up and then give them out to kids who didn't have one. He was always willing to give a helping hand to anyone and was just a phone call away.