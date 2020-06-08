Vernon Bertsch

Vernon J. Bertsch, 76, Bismarck, passed away on June 4, 2020, due to natural causes.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, at Bismarck Community Church, 1617 Michigan Ave, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Burial will be at 3 p.m. on June 11 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Vern was born to Walter and Emma (Weible) Bertsch on Aug. 13, 1943, in Bismarck. He graduated from Bismarck High School in 1961 and attended Bismarck State College before joining the Air Force. Vern then worked for two great companies, Boeing in Seattle and UPS in the Dakotas. He then followed in his family's tradition spanning decades of contracting with the U.S. Postal Service. He was most proud of his four years in the Air Force, where he was stationed at Finley for three years, where he met his wife of 54 years, Anita (Bugbee).
Vern is survived by his wife, Anita; children: Sherry Bertsch (Michael Cordes), Williston; Nancy (Glen) Moser, Bismarck; Colleen Bertsch, Minneapolis; Jason Bertsch, Bismarck; granddaughter, MacKenzie Bertsch, Minot. Siblings: Alwin Bertsch, Bismarck; Lee (Jane) Bertsch, Riverdale; Elaine (Jon) Wagner, Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marlene and her husband, Joe Wetzel; brother, Dean Bertsch; and sister-in-law, Marlys Bertsch.
Go to www.parkwayfuneral.com to share memories of Vern and sign the online guestbook.
