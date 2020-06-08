Vernon Bertsch

Vern was born to Walter and Emma (Weible) Bertsch on Aug. 13, 1943, in Bismarck. He graduated from Bismarck High School in 1961 and attended Bismarck State College before joining the Air Force. Vern then worked for two great companies, Boeing in Seattle and UPS in the Dakotas. He then followed in his family's tradition spanning decades of contracting with the U.S. Postal Service. He was most proud of his four years in the Air Force, where he was stationed at Finley for three years, where he met his wife of 54 years, Anita (Bugbee).